Women in Trinidad and Tobago are reporting changes in their menstrual cycle, post COVID-vaccination. They join tens of thousands worldwide who are complaining of the same problem. However our Local Ministry of Health and international medical bodies state that there is no evidence that this occurrence is caused by the vaccines. Rynessa Cutting spoke with some of the affected women.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

No bail for evangelist charged with sexual offences against two minors, police seize a large…

Hoteliers On The Brink

Hoteliers On The Brink

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis says it is not fair to say that hoteliers have not been assiste…