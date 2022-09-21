They are ready and they are on the road. So does that mean they are ready for the road? A famous soca singer would be able to play the correct tune for the national team at this time as they get set to face Tajikistan in the opening match of the King's Cup. The players gave their thoughts today as they get ready for the engagement.

