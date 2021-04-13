T&T troops are now on the ground in St. Vincent, after leaving from Trinidad early this morning on board the Galleons Passage. Before their departure National Security Minister Stuart Young addressed the fifty-plus men and women, who will spend two weeks on the island aiding in relief and recovery efforts. Rynessa Cutting has the details.
TT TROOPS, RELIEF ITEMS, OFF TO ST VINCENT
Rynessa Cutting
