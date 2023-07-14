Trinidad and Tobago's Under-19 Rugby team resumed their top class performances today competing at the Rugby Americas North Men's Under 19 and Women's Senior 15 tournament. The men destroyed Guyana 33-0 while the women secured upsets over USA South 6-5 and Jamaica 8-7.
