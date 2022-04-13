TT QUALIFY

Snatching a draw from thin air is exactly what Trinidad and Tobago's women's football team needed to do in order to qualify for the CONCACAF Women's Championships. A last minute goal by Lauryn Hutchinson ensured T&T earned a two all draw against Guyana and top group F. It will go down in the history books as one to remember at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.

