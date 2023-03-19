Central FC came from behind to draw 1-1 with Morvant Caledonia United. And Point Fortin Civic beat Prison Services 2-0 in their game. We have the action from the Arima Velodrome.
TT PREMIER LEAGUE
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As fingers point in the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, Senior Counsel, for serious inadequacies in the criminal justice system, the United National Congress calls on Gaspard to break his silence. The UNC is also questioning the timing of the claims being made against Gaspard.
Head of the National Evangelical Spiritual Baptist Faith in Tobago, Archbishop Glenroy Anthony Jack, is tonight agreeing with Police Commissioner Earla Christopher, that divine intervention is needed to fight crime in the country, as evil has spread across Trinidad and Tobago.
The nature of the T&TEC's Power Purchase Agreements came under fire, as the Regulated Industries Commission continued its public consultations in San Fernando on Saturday.
Central FC came from behind to draw 1-1 with Morvant Caledonia United. And Point Fortin Civic beat Prison Services 2-0 in their game. We have the action from the Arima Velodrome.
The United National Congress is claiming that the Regulated Industries Commission would automatically benefit financially from any increase in electricity rates. That's because of monies that are paid to the RIC by service providers.
T&T Red Force were beaten by Guyana Harpy Eagles on the final day of their Regional Four…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Grandad Wants To Get Rid Of Dog
- RED FORCE BEATEN BY GUYANA
- JUSTIN SADOO ON T&T DEBUT
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 16th March 2023
- ESSAY WINNER
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 17th March 2023
- Mikkel Govia On Cricket
- COURT GRANTS INJUNCTION AGAINST CRO CRO
- Inside Business: Movietown Still Up For Sale
- 48TH ANNIVERSARY OF BLOODY TUESDAY