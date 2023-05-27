TT PFL WRAP

They're making moves as Defence leap frogged into second in the TTPL standings after blanking Club Sando 2-0 in a feisty top of the table clash.
They are now two points behind leaders AC POS who needed a spectacular Che Benny freekick to complete a come from behind victory over Central FC.
Elsewhere La Horquetta Rangers moved up to 4th and within touching range of Concacaf Caribbean shield qualification thanks to a 4-1spanking of Cunupia FC.
While Point Fortin Civic were in the mood against Caledonia with a 3-0 win.