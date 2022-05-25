Effective next week Wednesday, unvaccinated non-nationals and even persons who are unable to produce COVID test results will be allowed entry into T&T, as deaths from COVID are now fewer and farther in-between. Still, the Ministry of Health is reminding people not to get complacent with the virus and to take all steps to protect their loved ones, including young children, now that paediatric vaccines are available in the public system. Rynessa Cutting reports.

