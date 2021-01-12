Splish splash to the pool we dash... As, Trinidad and Tobago is yet to qualify a swim team at the Olympics, but three swimmers are hoping to change that… Kael Yorke, Jeron Thompson and Aqeel Joseph are all hoping to step on the biggest stage in the sport... But first, they've been placed in each other's company in Indianapolis as they fight to make a name in their college careers...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's the day university students look forward to the most graduation day. And, today graduates of the University of the West Indies gathered virtually...
The Finance Minister says he is informed that after some initial teething problems...
Even though the Government is facing a major loss in revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic...