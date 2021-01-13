Before the Indianapolis T&T swimming trio of Jeron Thompson, Aqeel Joseph and Kael Yorke even think about the 2024 Olympics, they'll have their hands full in the upcoming Collegiate season. The athletes spoke about how they intend to approach the 2021 season after COVID-19 put a halt on sporting activities.
