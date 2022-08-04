As the USA implements States of Emergency in several states due to monkeypox outbreaks amid rising cases globally, our Minister of Health is issuing an appeal to developed nations to donate vaccines to countries in need. Trinidad and Tobago has placed an order for two thousand doses of the vaccine, but there is still no estimated time of arrival. Rynessa Cutting tells us more.

