The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association says it's concerned about reports that local doctors have been prescribing Ivermectin for COVID patients but admits, there is not much it can do on this front. The Association is also expressing concern over what it says is a stigma in the population, which is causing persons NOT to want to get tested, or be admitted to COVID hospitals. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TT Medical Association Concerned About Ivermectin
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association says it's concerned about reports that local doctors have been prescribing Ivermectin for COVID patients but admits, there is not much it can do on this front.
PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has plans to take Tobago to the next level, under a Pnm administration, once the party is re-elected on December 6th.
When government moves the motion to revoke the State of Emergency on Wednesday, they are likely not to receive Opposition support. Speaking at the UNC's press conference today, Opposition Chief Whip David Lee said while many may find it curious that the government would seek to take this action now, it all makes sense when one considers the upcoming elections in Tobago.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission is advising of scheduled outages in parts of …
In keeping with the latest WHO recommendations, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received his …
Despite warnings to the contrary, doctors in Trinidad and Tobago have been prescribing Iverm…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Plea For Men To Walk Away As Murdered Woman Laid To Rest
- PM To Lift SoE Wednesday, As Covid Cases Skyrocket
- Doctors Giving Ivermectin, Antibiotics To Covid Patients
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 12th November 2021
- TT Medical Association Concerned About Ivermectin
- T&TEC planned power outages
- Several Fire Hydrants In Port-of-Spain Not Working
- Gov't Awaits W.H.O Approval For Molnupiravir
- PM Dr. Keith Rowley gets 3rd primary dose
- UNC: Gov’t Lifting SoE To Campaign In Tobago