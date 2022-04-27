TT LOSE TO NICARAGUA

Trinidad and Tobago's run in the CONCACAF Under 17 Championships continues to reap less than impressive results. They were shockingly defeated in their second match against Nicaragua 4-0. This is following on from a 5-1 defeat to Panama on Saturday. The margins of defeat virtually put T&T out of contention to the next round. They will close off the group against Mexico on Wednesday.

