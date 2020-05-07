TT JOINS VIRTUAL RACING

It’s time, grab a seat behind a steering wheel…The International Automobile Federation, the FIA, wants to see more Virtual Racing in Trinidad and Tobago. By Virtual Racing I'm referring to simulated racing systems designed to help drivers improve on their performances. The FIA has been meeting with the Trinidad and Tobago Automobile Sports Association, TTASA, to get the initiative fully on stream locally and it seems it’s going to happen.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It’s time, grab a seat behind a steering wheel…The International Automobile Federation, the FIA, wants to see more Virtual Racing in Trinidad and Tobago.
Pre-COVID-19, they were places people found mandatory. But in the middle of the pandemic, the beauty industry was labelled among the businesses deemed "non-essential."
William Wallace and his executives have hit a snag against FIFA in their appeal against the establishing of the Normalisation Committee.
Were Trinidad and Tobago's data privacy laws breached and did Cambridge Analytica commit acts seeking to influence voting behaviour in the 2010 general election?
More nationals who found themselves stuck overseas when the country's borders were closed in March are being allowed back to return home.