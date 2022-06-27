Soil is an essential commodity for growing almost almost all foods and amid growing concerns about food security, T&T has joined the global 'Save Soil' movement. Global leader and visionary Sadhguru from India started the movement to help stop soil degradation. On Sunday, local groups came together for a walkathon around the Queen's Park Savannah to raise awareness of this global crisis. Cameraman Brandon Benoit was there for this report by Melissa Maynard.

