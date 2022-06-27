Soil is an essential commodity for growing almost almost all foods and amid growing concerns about food security, T&T has joined the global 'Save Soil' movement. Global leader and visionary Sadhguru from India started the movement to help stop soil degradation. On Sunday, local groups came together for a walkathon around the Queen's Park Savannah to raise awareness of this global crisis. Cameraman Brandon Benoit was there for this report by Melissa Maynard.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert has been in conversation with Chief Secretary Farley Augus…
Many of us have seen videos all over social media of thieves cutting and carting away copper…
Opposition leader kamla persas Bissessar tells her political opponents who she accuses of de…
A major court ruling today involving those criminally charged in connection with the constru…
Soil is an essential commodity for growing almost almost all foods and amid growing concerns…