The Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival 2023 premieres on September 20th and runs until September 27th. This year, the festival will feature just over 100 films. Unfortunately, organisers lament that less than 20 of them are local films. They're calling for more investors to come onboard.
TT FILM FESTIVAL CALLS FOR INVESTMENT
Rynessa Cutting
