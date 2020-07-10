The Caribbean Premier League will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago. The confirmation was made by Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe in Tobago Thursday following Cabinet's approval. However, with over 250 individuals expected to enter the country for the event, it does not imply that the borders will be opened. Special arrangements have been set to have the respective individuals quarantined for the tournament which is set to take place from August 18th September 12th.
