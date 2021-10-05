The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of commerce says while the budget presented on Monday did a reasonable job in addressing the major social and economic issues facing the country ...it is critical that the recommendations made, will see timely implementation. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh joined this morning's post budget analysis webinar and tells us more.
TT Chamber Implementation Is Critical
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
