The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of commerce says while the budget presented on Monday did a reasonable job in addressing the major social and economic issues facing the country ...it is critical that the recommendations made, will see timely implementation. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh joined this morning's post budget analysis webinar and tells us more.

