The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce is dissatisfied with the additional re-opening measures announced by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Saturday. The Chamber says while it appreciates the small steps taken to bring additional stimulus to the economy, it is crucial that we develop the resilience and compliance framework, to operate in a COVID-19 environment. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TT Chamber Calls For Less Lockdown More Resilience
Rynessa Cutting
