TT Backing for Bahamas

The Bahamas will get technical, tactical and financial assistance from Trinidad and Tobago to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc there. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley spoke on Cabinet's decision at Thursday's post cabinet media briefing.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says The Sedition Law has a place in T&T. He makes it clear he's no defender of the Sedition Law and like any other it can be amended but through Civil channels.
In a recent social media video which has gone viral, showing dozens of patrons at a party seeking medical attention, who are said to have ingested a cocktail of opioids with alcohol, begs one to question: is Opioid use the new craze here locally ?
Trinidad and Tobago's cyclists raised the heat in Bolivia on Wednesday by breaking the Pan Am Cycling Championships Record.
Surgeries began today on-board the US Navy Hospital Ship which is currently anchored outside the Labidco port in La Brea.