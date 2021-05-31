TT Athletes Getting In Stride

Trinidad and Tobago's athletes are showing signs of form some 53 days out from the 2021 Olympics. Female sprinter Khalifa St. Fort got back to winning ways in the women's 100 metres, Richard Thompson hopes to return to 4x100 team after grabbing second spot in the 100 metres while Machel Cedenio cruised to a win in the 400 metres at the Pure Athletics Invitational. Here are the highlights
Tobago recorded two new covid related deaths today, the 11th covid19 death for the month of May, pushing the death toll on the island to thirteen.
Busted! Police cracked down on a private party in breach of COVID-19 regulations in Valsayn South and arrested several people.
Amid a rising death toll due to COVID-19 and economic hardship being faced by many country-wide, the Movement for Social Justice says, the blame game and "nasty mudslinging" in the political arena are only causing more harm than good.
During the Indian Arrival Day public holiday today , gas stations and many other businesses were closed before and during an extended curfew from 10.02 am on Monday to 5.00 am Tuesday.r.
The NCRHA effectively blamed doctors for this country's COVID mortalities! That's the interpretation of the UNC, after the NCRHA CEO issued a press release stating that after changing doctors at the Couva facility,