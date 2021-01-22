Just one day after the $500 million APT James fast ferry was commissioned by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at the Scarborough Port, comes word that a number of truckers remain stranded in Trinidad with goods for Tobago. This as the Cabo Star is on dry-dock. Elizabeth Williams spoke with one trucker in Trinidad and has this report.
Truckers Stranded
Elizabeth Williams
