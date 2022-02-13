Trucker’s Motorcade Against Domestic Violence

Truckers have held a motorcade.. in memory of murder victim Keithisha Cudjoe whose body was found off a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on January 28th. They are calling on the authorities.. to do more to protect citizens.
The Prime Minister is praising the business sector.. for helping to restore investor confidence in the local economy. Dr Rowley spoke at the opening.. of the 400-million-dollar Brix Hotel, in Cascade yesterday. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.
A woman is to lead the new special police unit that is to replace the soon-to-be dismantled Special Operations Response Team - SORT. She's an Assistant Commissioner of Police set to lead the newly-created National Operations Task Force. That's the word from acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob.
The opposition is criticising the Prime Minister’s statement.. that the death of a migrant Venezuelan baby ..at the hands of the T&T Coast Guard at sea was an accident.
Following the passing of Trinidad model, singer and actress Vanna Girod, who was found dead …
A reminder that masks are expected to be kept on while patrons attend Carnival safe zones ev…
