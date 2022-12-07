Triple Jumpers Wanted

Track and Field is known as a sport that brings back the medals from the Olympics for T&T. Well officials from the National Association of Athletics and Administrators are hoping to increase that medal count by revitalizing the triple jump. They held an initiative over the weekend with the aim of scouting for talent.

