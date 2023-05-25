Look out for the trio of Kion Benjamin, Devin Augustine and Carlon Hosten. All three athletes will be competing in the NCAA West Preliminary which runs from today to Saturday. All three athletes, out of T&T will be representing the University of Minnesota. They've been having an incredible season thus far in the 100 and 200 meters.

