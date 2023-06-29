The former Head Prefect at Trinity Boys' College, Moka, is denying allegations of ethnic discrimination levelled against the institution, in light of a decision by the school's admin to prevent some students from taking part in the graduation ceremony, based on their hairstyles. However another student tells TV6, the vast majority of those who were denied were of African descent, and as such, he could not help but feel discriminated against. Rynessa Cutting reports.

