The former Head Prefect at Trinity Boys' College, Moka, is denying allegations of ethnic discrimination levelled against the institution, in light of a decision by the school's admin to prevent some students from taking part in the graduation ceremony, based on their hairstyles. However another student tells TV6, the vast majority of those who were denied were of African descent, and as such, he could not help but feel discriminated against. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TRINITY STUDENTS SPEAK ON ALLEGED DISCRIMINATION
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
There would be no resignation from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine anytime soon. This from …
The Works and Transport Minister told the Parliament today that flooding "must not" be used …
Residents of Trou Macaque in Laventille felt the brunt of the adverse weather which hit the …
Despite over 60 incidents of adverse events being reported on Tuesday from inclement weather…
Flooding in Port of Spain is nothing new but the level of rainfall seen on Tuesday was.
The saga over the Tobago House of Assembly not having a Chief Administrator continues.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MET OFFICE EXTENDS ADVERSE WEATHER ALERT
- Economist on Tobago Budget
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 28th June 2023
- BARRACKPORE RESIDENTS SAY NO TO "PATCH WORK"
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 27th June 2023
- Morning Edition: 28th June 2023
- NTA PRESENTS LGE CANDIDATES
- UNC AND NTA TEAM UP
- 6 INDEPENDENTS AMONG 373 CANDIDATES IN LGE 2023
- FLOODING