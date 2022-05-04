Well the full results are in for the Trinity Masters Open Waters Swim Meet and there's a new record this time around. Swimmer Josiah Parag broke a 59 year record to win the swim which runs from Five Islands Amusement Park to the Carenage Jetty in 31 minutes and six seconds.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On Friday, the Ministry of Education announced that following a meeting with the Police Serv…
Newly installed Pnm Tobago Council Political leader Ancil Dennis tells TV6, there might be t…
Well the full results are in for the Trinity Masters Open Waters Swim Meet and there's a new…
Press Freedom remains under attack but on World Press Freedom Day, The Trinidad and Tobago P…
The Roxborough Police Youth Club is celebrating the expansion of its Hydroponics Greenhouse.…
Guayaguayare fisherfolk are pleading with the government to reconsider the latest increase i…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- POSSIBLE PLOT TO FINISH MURDER SURVIVORS AT HOSPITAL
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 03rd May 2022
- GANG RAPE AT CHILDREN'S HOMES. TASK FORCE TO ADDRESS ABUSE
- Morning Edition: 3rd May 2022
- TTUTA: POLICE NOT YET AT SCHOOLS
- STOP THE BIAS AGAINST MUSLIMS, SAYS IMAM
- ANCIL DENNIS SIT DOWN INTERVIEW PART 1
- Rice Planter In Tobago
- Padarath V.S Gonzales On WASA
- EID CELEBRATIONS TOBAGO