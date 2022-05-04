Well the full results are in for the Trinity Masters Open Waters Swim Meet and there's a new record this time around. Swimmer Josiah Parag broke a 59 year record to win the swim which runs from Five Islands Amusement Park to the Carenage Jetty in 31 minutes and six seconds.

