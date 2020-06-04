29 Trinidad and Tobago Nationals working on Carnival Cruise-liners returned home a short while ago. Our reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has been staking out the waterfront along with camerawoman Leona Nicholas who captured the nationals, visibly happy to be home.

On May 25th the world witnessed a brutal murder by a Minneapolis Police Officer as he knelt on the neck of George Floyd, killing him, Floyd's death has sparked protests across the United States and even beyond its borders for ten days now.

Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva says the upcoming England tour is just the motivation he needs to better himself as a cricketer.