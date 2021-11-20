November 30th is an important date for those in this country who are vaccinated with Astrazenca and qualify for a third vaccine dose, as well for those fully vaccinated with Sinopharm seeking to travel to Canada. The Chief Medical Officer provided the details today in response to questions from TV6 News during the Health Ministry's media conference. Juhel Browne reports.
Trinis Can Go To Canada With Sinopharm From November 30TH
Juhel Browne
