On the D'Greens, where there was a fete atmosphere separate from the steelband vibes at the Panorama semi-finals, one Soca artiste paused the party vibes to share his life story on stage.

Juhel Browne was there.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UTT CPLCC MOU

UTT CPLCC MOU

The University of Trinidad and Tobago and the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber have teamed up to im…