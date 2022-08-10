Venezuelan police this week cracked down on two human trafficking rings, saving over 9 children from being kidnapped and shipped to a foreign country for one purpose --- prostitution. The two cases have one thing in common, Trinidad as the destination country. Here's Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine with the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SELF TAUGHT SEAMSTRESS

SELF TAUGHT SEAMSTRESS

Self-taught seamstress Darriane Phillips, recently pulled off a 30 piece collection, in hono…

CYCLISTS BACK AT IT

CYCLISTS BACK AT IT

Trinidad and Tobago cyclists continued their hot streak on the international circuit today. …