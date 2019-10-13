Barbados Tridents are the Caribbean Premier League Champions. They upset favorites, Guyana Amazon Warriors, to win by 27 runs. The Tridents batted first, posting 171. In reply, the Warriors fell short, despite a knock of 43 from Brandon King. It was the Warriors fifth CPL title loss.

200 SEA Students Honored

The top performers in this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam are learning that they are not out of the spotlight just yet. 