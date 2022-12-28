The Prime Minister says that Calypso legend Dr Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin who died earlier today "was a master" of the calypso artform. The Opposition Leader said the Black Stalin was "a legendary son of the soil". And the Acting Culture Minister said the Black Stalin was the "undisputed People's Calypsonian". These were just some of the Tributes being paid to Dr Calliste today. Other tributes have come from those in the Calypso and Soca community. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tech Talk

Tech Talk

In tonight's Tech Talk segment, Anselm Gibbs has a chat with Microsoft's Jorge Cella about t…

Stalin Gone

Stalin Gone

A nation in mourning tonight, as news spread of the passing on iconic calypsonian, Leroy “Bl…