The Prime Minister says that Calypso legend Dr Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin who died earlier today "was a master" of the calypso artform. The Opposition Leader said the Black Stalin was "a legendary son of the soil". And the Acting Culture Minister said the Black Stalin was the "undisputed People's Calypsonian". These were just some of the Tributes being paid to Dr Calliste today. Other tributes have come from those in the Calypso and Soca community. Juhel Browne reports.
Tributes To Black Stalin
