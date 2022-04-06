On Tuesday night Tobago paid tribute to Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart, holding a wake in his honour, and a street procession, in Mason Hall. The tribute was organized by Kenneth Ottley of Shorti Promotions and friends. TV6 was there.
The Hulk of Soca, that was just one of the ways Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart was remembered today …