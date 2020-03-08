TRHA Wins Million Dollar Lawsuit

The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) is exonerated in a million dollar lawsuit, claiming negligence in the 2016 death of Oswin Mitchell Mills, a the Scarborough General Hospital. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

Cruise Ship Passengers On Corona

Over 800 passengers disembarked the cruise liner the Viking Sea earlier today at the Scarborough port, all booked for tours across Tobago east and West. This FOLLOWS the CANCELLATION of the Costa Magica cruise ship.

To the Regional Four-Day competition.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force hammered Barbados Pride by 147 runs on the final day of their latest match in Tarouba.

Who owns Radio and TV Jaagriti? Your first thought may be the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha - but according to a group of Pundits challenging its leadership - the constitution says otherwise.

The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) is exonerated in a million dollar lawsuit, claiming negligence in the 2016 death of Oswin Mitchell Mills, a the Scarborough General Hospital. 

There is a chance to rake in some cash out of COVID-19 and there are private institutions ready and willing to do it. But what you may get other than a hole in your pocket, is a false result.

A home for women in Trinidad and Tobago - This is the desire of the Network of NGOs of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women and they already have their eyes on an historic site.