A Gasparillo woman is tonight suing the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) for $2.3 Million for breach of contract. Confirmation of this lawsuit has come from not only the woman but the chairman of the TRHA Board Ingrid Melville. The matter comes up for hearing this month. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the woman and has more in this report.

