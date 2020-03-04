A Gasparillo woman is tonight suing the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) for $2.3 Million for breach of contract. Confirmation of this lawsuit has come from not only the woman but the chairman of the TRHA Board Ingrid Melville. The matter comes up for hearing this month. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the woman and has more in this report.
TRHA sued for $2.3 million
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Guyanese are still awaiting official word on the outcome of Monday's General election.
50 years ago, a group of students took their protest to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, demanding social justice and equity.
A bill to extend the retirement age for judges has been passed in the lower house...
It's going to be tough, but new TTFA president William Wallace plans to get the football association out of heavy debt in a couple of years.