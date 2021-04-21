The Tobago Regional Health Authority is tonight refuting claims by Tobago mother Jasinda Benjamin, that she was not given a reason why her baby boy's arm was fractured, following a C-section at the Scarborough General Hospital. The TRHA spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, who has this report.
TRHA Responds To Baby Story
Elizabeth Williams
