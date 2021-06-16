Even as the Tobago House of Assembly grapples with the recent Auditor General's Report on discrepancies with COVID relief cards and grants, comes word of the resignation of the TRHA Board Chairman, Ingrid Melville. This was confirmed on Wednesday by the Division of Health. Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM Rowley On Tobago

PM Rowley On Tobago

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is tonight calling on Tobagonians to trust the process towards giving Tobago its autonomy.