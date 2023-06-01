The CEO of the Tobago Regional Health Authority, Simon Wiltshire has been terminated with immediate effect. His firing was announced via a memo dated the 29th of May 2023, from the office of the chairman of the board of directors, Christlyn Moore. Elizabeth Williams reports on this new development.

