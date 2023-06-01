The CEO of the Tobago Regional Health Authority, Simon Wiltshire has been terminated with immediate effect. His firing was announced via a memo dated the 29th of May 2023, from the office of the chairman of the board of directors, Christlyn Moore. Elizabeth Williams reports on this new development.
TRHA CEO FIRED
Elizabeth Williams
