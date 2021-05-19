You may remember the C-19 shelter at Riverside Plaza which was built to accommodate a larger amount of street dwellers in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

The present COVID-19 surge and the State of Emergency are elements which place the homeless population in an even more vulnerable situation. The Ministry of Social Development has decided to hand over the keys for the shelter to the Mayor of Port of Spain, while also giving some advice pertaining to charitable deeds and the SoE.

Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 20th May, 2021

Morning Edition: 20th May, 2021

We got a perspective on how things have gone so far for businesses in various parts of the country since the commencement of the SOE.

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

Some people have been questioning 9 pm being the start time for the curfew, and whether anyone is actually out at that time.

2 COVID Deaths

2 COVID Deaths

Two separate families are in mourning tonight in Tobago, following the deaths of 62 year old Dianna Cupid of Canaan and 81- year old Pauline Roberts of Lambeau, after both women contracted COVID.