More needs to be done, towards the protection of animals in the country. This from animal advocate Elspeth Duncan, as she spoke with TV6 News, following the spay and neutering of sixty-five animals, over a three day period in Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.
TREAT ANIMALS WITH RESPECT
Elizabeth Williams
