More needs to be done, towards the protection of animals in the country. This from animal advocate Elspeth Duncan, as she spoke with TV6 News, following the spay and neutering of sixty-five animals, over a three day period in Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MISS UNIVERSE TRIALS

MISS UNIVERSE TRIALS

Do you want to be the next Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago representative? Well, at least …