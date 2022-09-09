Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin weighs in on the issues of aggression and back to school stress affecting our children. He says more emphasis must be placed on listening to them, as well as shaping and molding their minds, especially after coming abruptly out of the virtual world.

What a way to kick start the Secondary Schools Football League with a clash of the Southern giants Naparima and Presentation San Fernando. They'll be facing each other in the Tiger Tanks Cup.

The Medical Association is trying to regain lost ground in dealing with health issues which it had to put on the back burner as the world grappled with the COVID pandemic

Transport Commissioner, Clive Clarke, has told TV6 News, all efforts would be made to ensure drivers throughout the country, obey the law. This as several licensing officers, along with police officers are in Tobago, conducting spot checks on motorists.

Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus says the country is on the brink of piloting the unique identifiers for individuals. A unique identifier in its simplest terms is a combination of letters... numbers, and symbols used to identify each individual.

As police note an uptick in youth misconduct, they are encouraging more involvement in police youth clubs.

The Eastern Division reports a decline in crime and detection and is promoting Sangre Grande as the place to shop for the upcoming Christmas season.