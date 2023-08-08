Not so fast, says Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke in an immediate response to questions about the THA Chief Secretary's concerns. He says it's no true to state that the THA was not informed of the presence of Licensing Officers in Tobago, as he personally met with the Chief Administrator. Mr. Clarke spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams.
TRANSPORT COMMISSIONER RESPONDS
Elizabeth Williams
