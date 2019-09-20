A Standard Five teacher at Tranquillity Government Primary School, has found herself in the naughty corner.
The teacher was caught on tape, verbally abusing her students.
And, the recording was shared on social media.
That led to calls for an investigation.
The Minister of Education intervened, after more than 14 pupils came forward, to support the allegations.
The Minister of Education says the Teaching Service Commission believes the allegations are serious enough to be investigated.
And, from today, an investigator will have 21 days to provide the Commission with a detailed report on what happened at the school.