Over ten small and medium-sized businesses in the country will benefit from a training programme to help scale their revenue and business model. The project is piloted by the Unit Trust Corporation, in collaboration with Ministry of Trade and Industry and ScaleUp TT.  

HEALTH WATCH: WORLD SIGHT DAY AND GLUACOMA

As the country observes World Sight Day on Thursday, Ophthalmologist Dr. Ronnie Bhola is warning persons against becoming neglectful of eye care

He was speaking on the Tv6 morning edition.

CARPARK KILLING

A Moruga father of four was stabbed to death on Wednesday night during an altercation over a minor car accident. It happened in a car park.

NO MAGIC WAND FOR WORK FROM HOME SAYS GOV'T

The Public Administration Minister says there is no magic wand for the implementation of a work-from-home policy for the Public Service.

She also cautions that if it is "not properly executed, giving due consideration to all the relevant factors, the unintended consequences, could be nothing short of disastrous."

ROXBOROUGH HOSPITAL UPDATE

"The introduction of these services brings us closer to providing a 24-hour service at this facility." These were the words echoed by Assemblyman Dr. Faith B.Yisrael Secretary of Health, at the brief hand-over ceremony of four key areas at the Roxborough Hospital on Monday.