Persons coming into Port of Spain are tonight being advised on traffic and parking restrictions which are expected to allow the free flow of bands and the safety of all in and around the Capital City of Port of Spain for Carnival Monday and Tuesday... Nicholas Lutchmansingh has all your traffic guides in this report.

Despers Take 2020 Panorama Crown

Desperados are the new Panorama champions in the Large Band category. They dethroned two-time defending champion BpTT Renegades last night, robbing them of a hat-trick to take the one-million dollar 1st prize.

Traffic Advisory For POS Carnival Monday and Tuesday

Tobago Kiddies

It was the children's turn to rule the streets of Scarborough on Saturday...and represent they did for Kiddies Carnival. 