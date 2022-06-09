Come out and vote! It's not an election call, but rather a call from the Labour movement ahead of Labour Day celebrations on June 19th, on which day unions will be bringing a motion of no confidence against the PNM administration. At a joint meeting on Wednesday, representatives of the various unions urged all workers to come out next Sunday in a show of force against the CPO's wage offer. Meantime, the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association is apologising to the public in advance, for any inconvenience they may suffer in the coming months. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TRADE UNIONS TO VOTE NO CONFIDENCE IN GOVT
Rynessa Cutting
