The Employers Consultative Association believes Trade Unions and employers need to come together and make adjustments to keep the economy functioning. Speaking on Morning ECA president Keston Nancoo said some Trade Unions have already expressed interest in cooperating with employers for the greater good of the country. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kelvin Resigns

Kelvin Resigns

THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has tendered his resignation as promised, in the aftermath of the results of the internal elections of the Tobago arm of the PNM community development secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack, has described his departure, as a sad day for Tobago.

Ian Bishop on lockdown

Ian Bishop on lockdown

He's known to keep fans interested during cricket matches.

But for now, international broadcaster Ian Bishop is focused on bettering himself as a commentator and spending quality time with his family during the lockdown.

here are you now Kelvin Jack 1

here are you now Kelvin Jack 1

He is supposed to take up the goalkeeper coaching position with the Trinidad and Tobago football set-up, but with sport on the lockdown he will have to wait a bit to take up the role.