Trade Union representatives are speaking out following their meeting with the heads of the various business chambers on Tuesday on the topic of COVID vaccination and the workplace, and they have good news to report! On TV6's Morning Edition the trade union representatives said they are optimistic that a consensus could be reached... and they're hoping to have a policy in place in a couple weeks. Rynessa Cutting has more
Trade Unions And Chambers Discuss COVID Vaccination
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two men appear before the Princes Town Magistrates Court -- in separate matters, but both are accused of sex crimes against teenagers.
And, police report more breach of curfew arrests
MP for Couva South Rudy Indarsingh is threatening to file an injunction to cease work on the Eteck Pheonix Park Industrial Estate.
Trade Union representatives are speaking out following their meeting with the heads of the various business chambers on Tuesday on the topic of COVID vaccination and the workplace, and they have good news to report! On TV6's Morning Edition ...
Trinidad and Tobago received a donation of just over 82,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Canada today.
Following the death of a prisoner with COVID-19, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan is urging the friends and family of inmates to encourage them to get vaccinated.
Health officials in Tobago are monitoring the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tobago and Acting County Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tiffany Hoyte says the continuous increase in cases and deaths comes as no surprise. Dr. Hoyte spoke during the Division of Health's weekly media briefing, on Thursday.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape-Thursday 5th August 2021
- Homes Bulldozed In Savonetta
- Door To Door
- Rambharat: Plum Mitan Bridge To Be Rebuilt
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 04th August 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 03rd August 2021
- TTPS: HIKES NOT ALLOWED
- WASA Workers: Pay Us Now
- Dr. Hinds: Delta Worrying: Get Vaxxed
- Damage After Floods