Great consumer rights for the people of Tobago, as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Friday, between the Consumer Affairs Division of Trinidad, and the Consumer Affairs Unit of Tobago. Present during the ceremony, was Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee- Scoon. Elizabeth Williams was present during the signing, and has this report.
Trade Minister Speaks
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The report of the Committee tasked to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment by Former Minister of Sport Daryl Smith was thrown out on the grounds of "Maxwellisation" Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Great consumer rights for the people of Tobago, as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Friday, between the Consumer Affairs Division of Trinidad, and the Consumer Affairs Unit of Tobago.
The People of Toco say they're frustrated- they're saying: school before port. They took their demands to the foot of the Ministry of Education Tower on St Vincent Street.
Children who are living with criminal gang members ought to be removed from those homes says one Independent Senator.
As an art form that, some would say, has gone underappreciated, displays of appreciation for those who have dedicated their lives to keep kaiso alive, perhaps, ought not to be underplayed.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Smith Attorney Wrote to Committee
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 31st October 2019
- War on Watson
- Massy to Join Other COs to Combat Drunk Driving
- Hochoy: Duke Does Not Speak For Tobago
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 30th October 2019
- Iron Bandits Create Stink in San Fernando
- President Weekes: Don’t Just Stand For the Anthem
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th October 2019
- PM SAYS SCARBOROUGH SECONDARY MUST BE RELOCATED